James Robert Holcomb,

Died October 4, 2020.

James Robert Holcomb, 77, of Clarkesville died on Sunday, October 4th.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8th at Bible Way Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.



