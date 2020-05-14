James Robert Ray Murray

Died May 9, 2020

James Robert Ray "Jim" Murray, age 50, of Clarkesville, died Saturday, May 9. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour on Thursday at the cemetery. In consideration of public health & safety we ask that everyone in attendance adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store