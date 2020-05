Or Copy this URL to Share

James Robert Ray Murray

Died May 9, 2020

James Robert Ray "Jim" Murray, age 50, of Clarkesville, died Saturday, May 9. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour on Thursday at the cemetery. In consideration of public health & safety we ask that everyone in attendance adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store