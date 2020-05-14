James Robert Ray "Jim" Murray
James Robert Ray Murray
Died May 9, 2020
James Robert Ray "Jim" Murray, age 50, of Clarkesville, died Saturday, May 9. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour on Thursday at the cemetery. In consideration of public health & safety we ask that everyone in attendance adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
