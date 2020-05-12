Dr. James Robert Wright
Died May 8, 2020
Dr. Wright was born in Gainesville in 1935, and died May 8, in Birmingham, Alabama. He grew up in Gainesville, the fifth of seven children of A. D. and Miriam Wright. After graduating from Gainesville High School, he attended Vanderbilt and Emory Universities. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Dr. Wright graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and interned at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. Afterward he entered the U. S. Public Health Service spending his military assignment at the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary and completing his tenure as Lieutenant Commander. Dr. Wright received his Ophthalmology training in residency at Tulane in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Emory in Atlanta.
Returning to Gainesville in 1967, Dr. Wright entered the private practice of Ophthalmology and was a member of the staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center for over thirty years. Upon retirement, he opened an eye clinic at Good News Clinic where he volunteered for more than ten years. During his life Dr. Wright served in many professional and community endeavors as well as being an elder at Chestnut Mountain and Westminster Presbyterian Churches.
With exceptional energy and pleasure, Bob Wright was also a gardener, a bee keeper, a builder, a fisherman, a tennis player, a swimmer, but most of all a family man. Living and playing on Lake Lanier for forty-six years with Tommye, his five children, and later the thirteen grandchildren was his greatest joy.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Tommye Hamilton Wright, three sons, James Robert Wright, Jr. (Ann), Lewis Hamilton Wright (Barbara), Edward Thomas Wright (Julia), two daughters, Carol Wright Schaffeld (Bob), Crystal Bauer Hillman (Joe), thirteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and a brother, Franklin Perry Wright (Carolyn.) Bob's faith was strong in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and he left a legacy of children and grandchildren who are all walking in his footsteps.
A private family service will be held with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good News Clinics (810 Pine Street, Gainesville, GA 30501), Young Life Youth Ministry (P. O. Box 70065 Prescott, Arizona 86304), Alzheimer's of Central Alabama (P.O. Box 2273, Birmingham, AL 35201), or a charity of your choice.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501, is in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.