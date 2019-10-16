|
James Rueben Pierce, age 81 of Gainesville, died Monday, October 14. A Graveside Service will be held at 4:00 pm Thursday October 17, at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday October 20, at First Presbyterian Church. A reception will be held at the church following the service. Those desiring to leave online condolences can do so at littledavenport.com Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory 355 Dawsonville Hwy. Gainesville. has charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 16, 2019