Died April 24, 2019
James W. Mooney, 77 of Gainesville passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Mooney was the son of the late Watson and Idell Bryant Mooney. He had worked for Leece-Neville for a number of years before retiring from Dundee Mills. Mr. Mooney served in the United States Army and was a member of Northlake Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Polly Cantrell Mooney, Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Ann and Stan Snell, Dawsonville; son, Kevin James Mooney, Gainesville; grandchildren, Katelyn Snell, Coleton Snell, Samuel Snell, Miranda Snell, Moriah Snell, Sawyer Snell, Carter Snell, Kendal Snell, Noelle Snell, Norah Beth Snell, Abel Mooney; niece, Scarlett Day, Gillsville; nephew, Wes Mooney, Lula.
Mr. Mooney is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wesley Mooney.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Northlake Baptist Church. Rev. Matthew T. Williams, Dr. Tony Smith, Rev. Corbin R. Smith, and Rev. Mike Rundles will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Corbin Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 25, 2019