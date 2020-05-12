James William Jackson
James William Jackson
Died May 10, 2020
James William (Billy) Jackson, age 72, of Murrayville, died Sunday May 10, at his residence. He was born in Blue Ridge, and since the age of ten he has resided in Hall County. Mr. Jackson was the son of the late Rev. Thomas Grady and Mary Irene (Chambers) Jackson. Mr. Jackson worked in the printing industry for many years and was also a Minister of Music at various churches in North GA. Mr. Jackson was well known in gospel music for his work with choirs and was a very gifted and talented pianist. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Lumpkin County.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Sullens Jackson of Murrayville; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Kayla Jackson and grandson Grady William, Commerce; son and daughter-in-law, Jared and Julie Jackson and grandchildren Baylee, Lonnie, Easton and Emmalyn, Jefferson. Also surviving sister, Virginia Jackson Young, Blairsville; sister-in-law and caregiver, Evonne Sullens Loggins, Murrayville; sister-in-law, Melba Davenport Jackson, Blairsville; brother-in-law, Eugene Wilson, Clermont; brother-in-law, Randall Sullens, Gainesville; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Jackson is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law, Rev. Lonnie Dave and Marion Evans Sullens, Murrayville; brother, Tommy Juan Jackson, Blairsville; sister, Eva Jackson Wilson, Clermont; brother-in-law, G.W. (Junior) Young, Blairsville.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-by visitation will be held Wednesday, May 13, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, followed by a drive in funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Pastor Jeff Pearce and Pastor Derek Anglin will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church cemetery. Please do not get out of your vehicles due to the state mandates.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
MAY
13
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
