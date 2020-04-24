|
|
James William "Will" Mayhue, 46 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, at his home in Pendergrass, Georgia after a 2 year battle with liver disease. He was surrounded by loved ones when he left to be with Jesus.
Will was born on March 15, 1974 in Huntsville, Alabama to Tommy and Peggy Mayhue. He worked most of his life in Industrial Maintenance at Schreiber Foods in Gainesville, Georgia. He was a joy to be around, always had a smile on his face and loved his family and friends. Will was always the life of the party with his crazy jokes, he always made people laugh even when he was sick, His hobbies included trout fishing, working on anything that used tools and watching The Andy Griffith Show, he could recite almost every line from any episode.
Will is preceded in death by his dad, Tommy, he leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Delilah and 12 year old son, Jacob both of Pendergrass, mother; Peggy and sister Amanda both of Jefferson; brother, John of Eldridge, Iowa; 2 nieces and 3 nephews also survive.
Will was the life of our party and will be deeply missed. Drink a beer with a friend or find a new one, that's what Will would do.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, so look for updates on facebook.
In lieu of flowers, Will had asked everyone to bring a bag of chocolate candy to share at his memorial. "Life is short make it sweet"
Those wishing to send online condolences or a special message to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 24, 2020