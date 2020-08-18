1/
James Willie "Pops" Threatt Jr.
James Willie Threatt, Jr.
Died August 14, 2020
James Willie Threatt, Jr., better known as "Pops" age 81, of Cumming, formerly of Roswell, died Friday, August 14th. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19th at 1:00 pm at The Reid Barn, 6844 Majors Road, Cumming. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Roswell. Due to COVID-19, it is asked that you wear a mask and practice social distancing during the service.
Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 18, 2020.
