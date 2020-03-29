|
James Wirt McCreary, age 90 of Flowery Branch, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23. He was born on February 22, 1930 in Montgomery, Alabama to Henry Stanley and Esther (Sowell) McCreary. Wirt was in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama. He was a graduate of Auburn University, receiving a business degree. Wirt was an admired business owner who loved his community and his church, the First Baptist Church of Gainesville. Wirt is survived by his wife Monica McCreary and children Josie McCreary Johnson (Wayne), Genny McCreary Bennett, Bill Lindner (Gigi), and Connie Lindner Esford. He is survived by his six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Wirt and Monica enjoyed many adventures together in their travels to Europe, the Holy Land, and many other destinations. They took many sailing trips with friends to the Caribbean. He loved to share about the joy of scuba diving, swimming with manatees, and the beautiful world under the sea. Sailing weekends at Lake Lanier were treasured times. Wirt had an artistic talent and spent many hours perfecting his oil paintings and sharing them with family and friends. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist of Gainesville at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wirt McCreary may be made to the First Baptist Church Music Ministry. First Baptist Church of Gainesville 751 Green Street NW Gainesville, 770.534.7354. Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
