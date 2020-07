Jamie Darlene Browning

Died July 1, 2020

Jamie Darlene Browning, age 36 of Gainesville, died Wednesday July 1st. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday July 10 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Center United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday July 10 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store