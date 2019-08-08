|
|
Jane Frances Chandler
Died July 30, 2019
Jane Frances Chandler, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 30, in Gainesville. She was born on October 31, 1935 in Atlanta, at Crawford Long Memorial to the late Albert Marvin and Margaret Scarborough Boyd. Jane (Priss) grew up in Atlanta attending school at North Fulton High School and Oglethorpe University. She danced ballet at her Aunt Jane's dance studio and even performed at The Fox Theatre. She was a librarian for North Fulton High School and did accounting and clerical work for various companies. In 1958, she met the love of her life Harvey (Sonny Boy to his family) and they were married on December 20, 1958. They had 54 wonderful years together. They raised their four children in Atlanta and then later retired to the country, at their property in Maysville. They were members of Haygood Memorial United Methodist church and developed many lifelong friends in their Sunday school class. Family, church, and friends were always the center of her life. Jane was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Hinton Chandler and her brother Albert M. (Bubba) Boyd, Jr. Jane is survived by her four children; Mary Margaret Chandler, (Paul Steinichen), Elizabeth Rhines (Mark), Harvey Hinton Chandler, Jr. and Andrew Parks Chandler (Barbara); her grandchildren, Charlotte Jane Steinichen, Adam Boyd Steinichen, Julia Rhines Jeter (Russell), Peter Nelson Rhines (Lori), Christina Scarborough Rhines, Joseph Parks Chandler, Christina Marie Chandler; Hannah Claire Cantrell (Dustin), Hinton Parks Chandler, Nolan Conniff Chandler, Catherine Amelia Chandler; her great-grandchildren Erin Elizabeth Cantrell and Gabriel Benjamin Cantrell.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Memory Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, and family will receive visitors at 1:00 p.m., before the service. Arrangements are in the care of Smith Memory Chapel, Winder. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia or Northeast Georgia Hospice. https://www.humanesocietyofnortheastgeorgia.org/tribute-gifts/ https://www.themedicalcenterfoundation.org/donate/donationfor
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 8, 2019