Jane Johnson
Died June 1, 2020
Jane Johnson, age 78, of Braselton died Monday, June 1. Funeral service to be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 3, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 5507 Winder Hwy, Braselton. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM till service time, Wednesday, June 3 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
