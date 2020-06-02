Jane Johnson
Died June 1, 2020
Jane Johnson, age 78, of Braselton died Monday, June 1. Funeral service to be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 3, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 5507 Winder Hwy, Braselton. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM till service time, Wednesday, June 3 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 2, 2020.