Janet Martin Dockery
Died April 27, 2020
Janet Martin Dockery, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, April 27, at her home following an extended illness.
Mrs. Dockery was born on July 31, 1938, and was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a member of Tesnatee Baptist Church.
She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Claudia Martin of the Shoal Creek Community in Cleveland and was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Ann Martin Anderson of Murrayville.
Janet is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jack Dockery; sons and their wives, David & Nancy Dockery and Kip & Karen Dockery, both of Cleveland; and grandchildren, Joe & Olivia Dockery, Jackson Dockery, Clay Dockery, and Sarah Dockery and brother in law, Ralph Anderson of Murrayville. Also surviving are many family members, her church family, and a host of wonderful friends.
A private graveside service for Mrs. Dockery will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church #2 in Lumpkin County. Rev. Chris Anderson and Rev. Hugh Rocket will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made: Tesnatee Baptist Church: P.O. Box 1425 Cleveland, GA 30528 or to The Gideons International: P.O. Box 97251
Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 29, 2020