Janet Pinson Haynes

Died August 24, 2020

Janet Pinson Haynes, age 55 of Sautee, died Monday, August 24th. A private graveside celebration of life service for Janet was held on Sunday, August 30th at Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery for immediate family only. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

