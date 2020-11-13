1/
Janet S. Nalley
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Janet S. Nalley
Died November 10, 2020
Janet S. Nalley, 68, of Cumming died Tuesday, November 10th. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14th at 2:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
12:00 - 09:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 AM
Ingram Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
