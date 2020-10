Or Copy this URL to Share

Janice A. Cleary

Died October 23, 2020

Janice A. Cleary, 67, of Sugar Hill, died on Friday, October 23rd. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, October 28th at 1:00 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Flowery Branch. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford.

Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store