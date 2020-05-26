Janice Ann Beck
Died May 20, 2020
Janice Ann Beck, 50, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 20. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service later. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.