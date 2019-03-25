Home

Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
(706) 245-7234
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
Interment
Following Services
Living Missions Church Cemetery
Lula, GA
Janice Ann Dyer Hall


1953 - 2019
Janice Ann Dyer Hall Obituary
Aug. 10, 1953-March 23, 2019
Mrs. Janice Ann Dyer Hall, 65, of Royston, GA passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, GA.
Mrs. Hall was born on August 10, 1953 in Danielsville, GA, daughter of the late Hubert Dyer and the late Thelma Armor Dyer. She was a homemaker and member of NWFBC Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Junior Dyer, Dillard Dyer and Tony Dyer.

Survivors include her husband, Walter W. Hall; sons, John Barrett of Royston, GA, William Barrett and Keith Barrett; daughter, Mya Dyer of the home; grandchildren, Cameron Barrett, Kayla Barrett, Laila Barrett, Lane Barrett, Lea Barrett.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hall will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Larry Dyer, Rev. Roland Arrowood and Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Interment will follow in the Living Missions Church Cemetery in Lula, GA.

The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday evening. The family is at the home.

Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 25, 2019
