Janice Jackson Clark, age 81 of Clermont, passed away Thursday, January 16, at her residence. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Clark was born June 10, 1938 in Gainesville, to Charles Curtis Jackson and Lillian Hulsey Jackson. She was retired from Citizens Bank of Gainesville and was a member of Central Baptist Church. Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmo Roger Clark; her siblings, Charles Jackson, Jr., Margaret Tanner and Evelyn Roper. Mrs. Clark is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rory and Vanessa Clark of Clermont; grandson and wife, Brandon and Katelyn Clark of Clermont; granddaughter and husband, Brittany and Sgt. First Class Michael Bruns of Fort Drum, New York; great-grandchildren, Hayden Bruns, Landon Clark, Emerson & Easton Bruns and Brycen Clark. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 19, 2020