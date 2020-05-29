Or Copy this URL to Share

Janice Howington

Died May 26, 2020

Janice Howington, age 70, of Murrayville, died Tuesday, May 26. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

