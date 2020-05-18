Janice Lynn Martin
Died May 14, 2020
Janice "Chiggar" Lynn Martin, age 59, of Oakwood, died Thursday, May 14. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, May 17, at 1:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.