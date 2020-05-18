Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Janice's life story with friends and family

Share Janice's life story with friends and family

Janice Lynn Martin

Died May 14, 2020

Janice "Chiggar" Lynn Martin, age 59, of Oakwood, died Thursday, May 14. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, May 17, at 1:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store