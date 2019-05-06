Sept. 19, 1947-April 30, 2019

Janis "Jan" Conner Gilman, of Gainesville, GA died at her home on April 30, 2019. She was 71 years old.

Jan was born on September 19, 1947, in Gainesville, GA, to father Charles Carlton Conner and mother Ruby Harrington Conner. She grew up in Gainesville as one of three children and attended Gainesville High School.

Jan received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Georgia Southwestern State University. While enrolled there, she met John A. "Jimmy" Gilman, of Atlanta, GA, whom she married on July 9, 1972 at First Baptist Church in Gainesville. They had one son.

After graduation, she served as a social worker for the Hall County Department of Family and Children Services. She later worked for Lanier Technical College as a test administrator.

Jan is survived by her son Jhaysin Gilman (Carissa), her mother, and her sisters Brenda J. Conner and Melissa Conner Roman (Phil). She is preceded in death by her husband and father.

She will be buried at Alta Vista Cemetery on May 9, 2019 at 12:45 P.M. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary