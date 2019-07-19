|
|
Janis Kathleen Gunter Black
Died July 6, 2019
Janis Kathleen Gunter Black of Edgemoor, SC died on July 6, 2019 at the age of 80. Janis was born April 10 in Thomaston, GA. She moved with her parents Bert and Helen Gunter, brother Scott and sister Nancy to Chicopee, Georgia in 1947.
Janis attended Gainesville High School, UNG and Brenau University. She loved the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Braves, soccer, golf and all types of music. Janis enjoyed being with her friends and family, whether it be watching sports with the Hills Gang, Words with Friends or game night with her family in Athens.
Janis will be missed by her daughter Shannon Butler (Donald), Granddaughter Jacqie Edgerton (Derek), Grandson Jeff Lucas, Great Grandchildren Dylan and Jace Edgerton, brother Scott Gunter (Lisa) and sister Nancy Gunter and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Janis' life at a future date. Donations in her memory can be made to: biggervisionofathens.org which provides a safe place for the homelessness.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 19, 2019