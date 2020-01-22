Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:30 PM
Duluth First United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Duluth First United Methodist Church
1930 - 2020
Jaqueline Farrow Obituary
Jacqueline Farrow, age 89 of Lawrenceville, died January 18. Mrs. Farrow was born in Augusta, and was a retired bookkeeper for the University of Georgia Extension Service. She was a member of the Faith Rebekah #45 Lodge and served two terms as President of the Rebekah Assembly of Georgia. She is survived by her daughters, Renee Foster of Lawrenceville, and Mona Echols of Augusta; son, Kurt Farrow of Woodinville, WA; grandchildren, Jason Simon, Joseph Echols, Natalie Evans, Heather LaPorte, Melissa White, Kevin Farrow and Stephanie Schreiber; great grandchildren, Jack and George LaPorte, Emily White and Ivy Evans; brother, Lionel Waddey. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23 at Duluth First United Methodist Church. The Family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 22, 2020
