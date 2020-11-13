Jasmine Skylar Luke

Died November 9, 2020

Jasmine Skylar Luke,19, of Dahlonega died on Monday, November 9th. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14th at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Unity Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Skylar will lie in state at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Saturday. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store