Jason Robert Bennett

Died September 14, 2020

Jason Robert Bennett of Canton, died Monday, September 14. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, September 19th from 11am-1pm at Ingram Funeral Home. Masks and caution are preferred during this time. A graveside service will follow at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 19th at Holbrook Campground Cemetery. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.



