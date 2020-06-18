J.C. Mote
Died June 16, 2020
J.C. Mote, 92, of Gainesville, died Tuesday June 16. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday June 18 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.