J.C. Scroggs
1926 - 2020
June 5, 2020
J.C. Scroggs, age 93, of Alto, died June 5th. A Drive-In Funeral Service was held on the porch of the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 7. A Family Interment was held at Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Sunday, June 7 through a "Drive-By" visitation. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 8, 2020.
