J.D. Farmer

Died October 8, 2020

J.D. Farmer, 90 of Cleveland, died October 8th. Memorial services were scheduled at 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 10th at Hillside Memorial Chapel. The family received friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Private interment will be held at a later date in Hillside Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.



