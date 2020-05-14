Jean C. Tucker
Died May 12, 2020
Mrs. Jean C. Tucker, age 76, of Dahlonega, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12.
Mrs. Tucker was born in Hall County on February 23, 1944, to the late Gordon Clark, Sr. and Minnie Couch Clark. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by all her siblings Gordon Clark, Jr., Lucille Grindle, J.R. Clark, Albert Clark, Roger Clark and Ann Pilgrim. Mrs. Tucker was a beloved educator. Her love for education began with graduating from North Hall High School and after that she attended Brenau University. She completed her studies and began her career at her high school Alma Mater, North Hall High School, where she taught for 10 years. Mrs. Tucker continued her teaching career at Lumpkin County High School where she taught for more than 20 years the subject that she loved - math.
Mrs. Tucker was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Her granddaughter Bailey called her "Meme". Mrs. Tucker loved to shop, cook and take long walks on the beach. Her selfless heart will always be cherished by her family, especially her beloved husband. Mrs. Tucker never complained even with the trials that this life can bring. She was a member of Wahoo Baptist Church, but has faithfully attended Yahoola Baptist Church for the past 50 years.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Edward Tucker; daughter Tammy Tucker; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Andrea Tucker; granddaughter Bailey Brooksher, all of Dahlonega; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Yahoola Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Kris Butler and the Rev. Lyman Caldwell will officiate. The service will be able to be viewed on our website andersonunderwood.com at Mrs. Tucker's obituary page the evening following the service.
The family requests that you share a memory of Mrs. Tucker or share condolences at andersonunderwood.com.
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega
Died May 12, 2020
Mrs. Jean C. Tucker, age 76, of Dahlonega, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12.
Mrs. Tucker was born in Hall County on February 23, 1944, to the late Gordon Clark, Sr. and Minnie Couch Clark. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by all her siblings Gordon Clark, Jr., Lucille Grindle, J.R. Clark, Albert Clark, Roger Clark and Ann Pilgrim. Mrs. Tucker was a beloved educator. Her love for education began with graduating from North Hall High School and after that she attended Brenau University. She completed her studies and began her career at her high school Alma Mater, North Hall High School, where she taught for 10 years. Mrs. Tucker continued her teaching career at Lumpkin County High School where she taught for more than 20 years the subject that she loved - math.
Mrs. Tucker was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Her granddaughter Bailey called her "Meme". Mrs. Tucker loved to shop, cook and take long walks on the beach. Her selfless heart will always be cherished by her family, especially her beloved husband. Mrs. Tucker never complained even with the trials that this life can bring. She was a member of Wahoo Baptist Church, but has faithfully attended Yahoola Baptist Church for the past 50 years.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Edward Tucker; daughter Tammy Tucker; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Andrea Tucker; granddaughter Bailey Brooksher, all of Dahlonega; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Yahoola Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Kris Butler and the Rev. Lyman Caldwell will officiate. The service will be able to be viewed on our website andersonunderwood.com at Mrs. Tucker's obituary page the evening following the service.
The family requests that you share a memory of Mrs. Tucker or share condolences at andersonunderwood.com.
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 14, 2020.