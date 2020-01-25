|
|
Mrs. Jean Savage Chitwood, age 90 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, January 23, at Perry Hospital following an extended illness. Prior to her illness, she was a resident of Gardens of Gainesville. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, January 27, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Drewery Loggins will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., at the funeral home. A life-time resident of Gainesville, Mrs. Chitwood was born December 4, 1929 to the late Russell Savage and Lucile Whiteside Savage. She was retired from Gainesville College as a personal assistant to the comptroller in charge of budgeting. She also was a long-time secretary to Mr. C. W. Davis at South Hall High School. Mrs. Chitwood was a member and sang in the choir at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Evard Thomas Chitwood, two of her brothers, Richard Savage and Ralph Savage and her daughter, Linda Chitwood Cofer. Mrs. Chitwood is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Joe & Suzanne Chitwood of Byron, her grandchildren, Heather (Chris) Howington of Flowery Branch, Holly Fowler of Gray, Georgia and Brittany Chitwood, her great-grandchildren, Zach Howington, Tyler Howington and Tanner Fowler, her brothers & sisters-in-law, Cecil & Wynell Savage of Florida and Phillip & Faye Savage of Gainesville, her sisters-in-law, Ruth Savage of Virginia and Betty Savage of Gainesville and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 41 Perimeter Center E, #550, Atlanta. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 25, 2020