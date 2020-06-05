Jean Mayes Cornett
Died June 1, 2020
Jean Mayes Cornett, age 79, "Mama Jean" passed away at home with family on June 1, 2020.
Jean is predeceased by her father, Capt. Albert C. Mayes, mother, Nina (Crump) Mayes and son, James S. Cornett, Jr.
She is survived by her loving partner of 34 years, Hank Porter.
Jean is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Dawn (Cornett) Satterfield, grandsons, Dalton Satterfield, both of Gainesville, GA and Dillon Satterfield, Augusta, GA. Also special family, Jim and Janet Cornett, Andy and Mary Beth Alexander, (Cash and Davis), Bobby and Linda Cornett and family.
Jean was born in Gainesville, GA on April 12, 1941. She graduated from Jackson County High School in 1958 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree at Brenau University.
She was an accomplished business woman who began her career as a secretary in the poultry industry and later became a real estate agent. Afterwards she became the owner/operator of Crossroads Deli, where she served her community for 28 years. Jean was a past president and active member of Rotary Club of Hall County. St. Luke's Church and the Gainesville Garden Club. Hobbies that she enjoyed were her flowers and reading, also spending time with her many friends and family.
The graveside service will be held at Alta Vista Cemetery on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm with Reverend Tim Strickland officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Rotary Foundation in her honor P.O. Box 382 Gainesville, GA 30503 or rotary.org.
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel Gainesville, Georgia
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 5, 2020.