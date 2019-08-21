Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel
McEver Rd.
View Map
Jean Kemp


1948 - 2019
Jean Kemp Obituary
Jean Kemp
October 28, 1948-August 17, 2019
Jean Kemp, 70, of Decatur passed away Saturday, August 17 at Emory Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22 at The Chapel on McEver Rd. Rev. Jentezen Franklin and Rev. Bruce Black will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Born on October 28, 1948 in Sylvania, GA she was the daughter of the late W.T. and Annie Lipsey Parker. She was a beautician and a member of Grace Point Church.
Ms. Kemp is survived by her son and daughter in law, Demarko and Lisa Kemp of Buford; granddaughter, Mikala Kemp of Buford; grandsons, Danny Farist of Tucker; Josh Farist of MN, David Farist of Buford; brother, Freddie Mincey of VA; sister, Gloria Adams of Sylvania; brother, Theodus Parker and a number of other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 21, 2019
