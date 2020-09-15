Jean Marie Cain Faulkner
Died September 9, 2020
Jean Marie Cain Faulkner, 64 of Clermont passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 at her residence.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mrs. Faulkner was retired from the Hall County Board of Education, where she worked as the secretary for the Special Education Director, she also worked for Lanier Technical College. She was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Doug Faulkner, Clermont; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Brittany Faulkner, Dawsonville; grandchildren, Eli Sears, Avery Faulkner, Truett Faulkner; father, Lee Cain, Clermont; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Norma Jean Cain, Lula and very special friend, Cindy Chatham.
Mrs. Faulkner is preceded in death by her mother, Marie Lawson Cain.
A loving mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, "Nano" and sister, Mrs. Faulkner will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday September 12, 2020 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Josh Chatham and Rev. Darin Cain will officiate. Interment will follow in Dewberry Baptist Church #2 Cemetery with Rev. Scott Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will need to be observed for everyone's health and safety and masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
in memory of Mrs. Faulkner.
