|
|
|
Jean Marie Rayburn Womack, beloved Mom and Grandmother, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Wednesday, April 8th of congestive heart failure.
Jean was born on November 9, 1937 in Rome, Georgia to Albert Clifton and Katie Lee Rayburn. Throughout her life she loved to serve others, garden and cook. She loved helping others in need, whether giving her time or lending a helping hand. These acts of love made her a special friend and relative to many people. She was often described as selfless and giving. She enjoyed spending time outside and loved to work in her vegetable garden, lay in the sun and take trips to the beach. She was known for her biscuits and gravy and her amazing coconut cake. She loved to watch golf and considered herself a proud member of Arnie's Army (Arnold Palmer was her favorite golfer). She loved music especially Elvis Presley and George Jones as well as many other classic country artists. Her greatest pleasure came from spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Lowell Edward, Jr (Eddie) and Susan Womack; her daughter and son in law, Angela Marie and Jeff Barnard; her beloved grandchildren: Sarah Marie Barnard, Jeffrey Lee Barnard (and soon to be granddaughter in law, Charlei Coffey), Emma Grace Barnard and Levi Stone Barnard. She is also survived by her older sister, Barbara Bourne, and many nieces and nephews.
The family asks that, if desired, a donation in memory of Jean be made to as she believed in their mission to help families.
A "Celebration of Jean's Life" will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2020