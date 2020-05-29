Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Townsend Mote

Died May 25, 2020

Jean Townsend Mote, age 73, of the Habersham Mills Community, Demorest, died Monday, May 25. In consideration of public health & safety, a private family graveside celebration of Jean's life was held Wednesday, May 27,at the Bethel Temple Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville,

