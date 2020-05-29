Jean Townsend Mote
Died May 25, 2020
Jean Townsend Mote, age 73, of the Habersham Mills Community, Demorest, died Monday, May 25. In consideration of public health & safety, a private family graveside celebration of Jean's life was held Wednesday, May 27,at the Bethel Temple Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville,
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.