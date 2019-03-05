Died March 4, 2019

Jean Roberts, widow of Donald Roberts, passed away on March 4, 2019.

She is survived by two children: Sam Roberts of Atlanta, Georgia and Pam Honeycutt of Madison, Alabama. She is survived by siblings: Thelma Haskins of Chesterfield, Virginia; Paula Doss of Winter Haven, Florida and Johnny Justice of Forest Hill, Kentucky.

Jean was blessed with five grandchildren: Dr. Tonya Roberts of Atlanta, Georgia and Chase, Miranda, Lauren and Drew Honeycutt of Huntsville, Alabama.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for over 20 years. Since 2000, she focused her mission efforts on three Crisis Nurseries in Lusaka, Zambia as well as the Church's annual mission conference.

Private interment will be in the First Presbyterian Church's columbarium in Gainesville, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by contributions to the Roberts Endowment Fund of First Presbyterian Church in support of their annual mission conference or the Alliance for Children Everywhere, PO Box 12250, Tucson, AZ 85732-2250. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 5, 2019