Jeane Marie (Johnson) Shelden, age 88, formerly of Lansing, Michigan and Miami, Florida, died October 19, at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living of Dacula, while under the care of Agape Hospice. She had previously resided in the Village at Deaton Creek in Hoschton. Memorial Park South Funeral Home of Flowery Branch, is servicing Jeane's remains. A memorial service will be held November 16, at 11:00 a.m. Faith Church, 2300 Lake Lansing Road in Lansing, Michigan, 48912, followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. Jeane will then be buried next to her parents at the Windsor Township Cemetery, Dimondale, Michigan. Jeane was born May 12, 1931, at home, in Lansing, Michigan to Thomas and Gladys Johnson. She graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in 1949, and soon thereafter married John E. Shelden. They lived in Germany during his Army tour of duty during the mid-fifties, returned to Michigan, then moved to Miami in 1961. In her later years she moved to be near her daughters in Hoschton. Survivors include: Sister, Christine (Peter) Fiorvanti of Pensacola, Florida, four children, Carolyn (Edmund) Smith of Cedar Rapids,Iowa, Pamela (Cliff) Steiner of Hoschton, Mary Ann Behiry of Flowery Branch, and Michael (Cathy) Shelden of Kokomo, Indiana. In addition, 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews survive her. Jeane was an excellent homemaker, and diligently looked after her children with a sharp eye! When she was 39, she entered the banking world of Coral Gables Federal in Coral Gables, Florida, retiring after 25 years. She was also a professional seamstress, sewing Barbie clothes to ball gowns, and held offices in the Miami Chapter of the American Sewing Guild. Jeane loved to travel, and had national and international destinations under her belt. She was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, John, daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and Jeff Aul, brother, Thomas (Viola; Jean) Johnson, and sister, Colleen (Art) Proctor. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at memorialparkfuneralhomes.com Memorial Park South Funeral Home & Cemetery, Flowery Branch has been entrusted with local arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 27, 2019