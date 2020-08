Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanette Black Langley

Died August 13, 2020

Jeanette Black Langley, died August 13th. There will not be a service at this time. However, a celebration of life will be scheduled. Date and time to be determined. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.



