Jeanette French Loring
1917 - 2020
Jeanette French Loring
Died June 12, 2020
Jeanette French Loring, age 102, passed away Friday, June 12.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, gardener, animal lover, teacher, basketball fan, laugh-maker, poet, short-story author, ping-pong player, water-skier, house designer, flute player, music lover.
Graduate of University of Arkansas and an avid Razorback fan. Former resident of Indiana, Arkansas, Maryland, and recently Gainesville.
Jeanette died 3 weeks prior to her 103rd birthday, July 6, 1917. Dearly Loved.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 16, 2020.
