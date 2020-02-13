|
Jeanette Mildred Farmer Colbert, age 87 of New Holland, passed away Tuesday, February 11, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, February 14 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Born on November 13, 1932, in Atlanta, she was the daughter of the late Louis Wilburn and Myrtle Williams Farmer. In May 2019, she retired from the Oaks at Limestone, where she worked as a physical therapist aide for 50 years. Mrs. Colbert was a member of New Holland Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Colbert is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Randall Colbert; brother, Bo Farmer; sisters Daisy Walker, Helen Duncan, Hazel Mosley, and Katie Farmer. Mrs. Colbert is survived by her daughter and son-in- law, Kathy and Travis Murphy of Braselton; grandson, Lance Murphy of Woodstock; grandson and wife, Blake and Kari Murphy of Winder; great-grandson, Landon Murphy, and a number of other relatives. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 13, 2020