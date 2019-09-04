|
Jeff Wintford (J.W.) Miller, age 95, of Gainesville, passed away on Monday, September 2, at Pruitt Health Care Brookhaven.
Mr. Miller was born April 22, 1924 but always celebrated it as April 23, 1924. He was born in Murrayville to the late Joseph Sherman Miller & Mattie May Anderson Miller. He served his country in the United States Army having fought in World War II. He worked at Gainesville Mill and was a longtime farmer, carpenter, and cattleman. Mr. Miller was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Mae Miller; son, Lee Roy Miller; granddaughter, Laurie Marie Miller; two sisters, Girlie Mae Holbrook & Lucy Miller Graves; and one brother, Paul Miller.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law James and Brenda Miller, of Gainesville; grandson and wife Chris & Ruth Ann Miller, of Marietta; and sister-in-law Ruth Parks, of Maysville.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Phil Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 4, 2019