Jeffery Adonis Forrester, age 66 of Flowery Branch, passed away on Monday, December 16. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 19, following viewing at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Peachtree Corners. Mr. Forrester is preceded in death by his father Ben Forrester. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Oliver Forrester; son, Jeffery Forrester, II (Allison); daughter, Ashley Forrester and sister, Lynn Lancaster (Ronnie). In Lieu of flowers, the family ask that you sponsor a child for Christmas from the American Legion, your local church, or ask the family for information on children in need from local schools. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners. 770-448-5757
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 18, 2019