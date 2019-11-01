|
Mr. Jeffrey Lamar Knight, age 54 of Gillsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, at his residence following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Assembly of Praise Lula with interment to follow in Westview Cemetery in Lula. Revered Daisy Oliver, Reverend Adam Reynolds and Reverend Dayton Sosebee will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Jeffrey was born on February 1, 1965 in Gwinnett County to Wendell Knight and Ruby Noblett Knight. He was employed by Budd Corporation and attended Assembly of Praise Lula. Jeffrey graduated from Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville. He worked as a professional painter for 30 plus years. He currently worked at Lula Elementary School. He was loved by all and enjoyed life and loved his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Rev. Wendell Knight, step-father, Walter Mahaffey, grandparents, Walter and Elean Noblett, grand-mother, Pauline Knight, sister-in-law, Wanda McDougald and Jennifer Wilson. Mr. Knight is survived by his wife of 25 years, Regina Knight of Gillsville, son and daughter-in-law, Austin Lamar Knight (Sierra) of Commerce, son, Cody Jayden Knight of Gillsville, grand-daughter, Auslen Jane Knight of Commerce, mother, Ruby Knight Mahaffey of Auburn, mother-in-law, Bronez Turner of Alto, brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Dennis Knight (Debra) of Bethlehem, brother and sister-in-law, Rev, Roger Knight (Darlene) of Forsyth County, sister and brother-in-law, Tina Smith (Chuck) of Buford, step sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Rev. Larry Bailey of Flowery Branch, step brother, Rev. Claude Mahaffey of Gainesville, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Milton Jackson (Kim) of Gillsville, Todd Jackson (Rhonda) of Nicholson, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rhonda Baker (Mark) of Sugar Hill, Amy Roberts (Jason) of Banks County, brother-in-law, Milon Jackson of Alto, sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Turner Fauscett of Gainesville, Janet Brown of Lula, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 1, 2019