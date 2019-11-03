Home

Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
Jeffery Todd McMillian


1960 - 2019
Jeffery Todd McMillian Obituary
Jeffrey Todd McMillan, 57, of Frederick, MD, formally of Gainesville, died Monday, April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. He was born on October 14, 1960, to Charles T. Jr., and Catherine V. (Banks) McMillan in Gainesville. He attended Georgia Tech and received his Master's Degree from George Washington University and worked as a program analyst at the US Department of Energy. A memorial service was held in his honor in Frederick, MD following his passing. Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law Les and Nancy Waters, and niece and nephew, Rachel and Brett Waters all of Marietta. Friends may sign the guest book in his honor on Tuesday, November 5 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home, during the visitation of his late mother, Catherine McMillan. Please consider a donation in his name to Eagle Ranch, P. O. box 7200, Chestnut Mountain. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 3, 2019
