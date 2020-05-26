Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey Allen Campbell

Died May 20, 2020

Jeffrey Allen Campbell, age 55, of Winder, died Wednesday, May 20. Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Winder Wesleyan Church. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the church. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

