Jeffrey Allen Campbell
Died May 20, 2020
Jeffrey Allen Campbell, age 55, of Winder, died Wednesday, May 20. Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Winder Wesleyan Church. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the church. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.