Jeffrey Allen Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Allen Campbell
Died May 20, 2020
Jeffrey Allen Campbell, age 55, of Winder, died Wednesday, May 20. Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Winder Wesleyan Church. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the church. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Service
07:00 PM
Winder Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved