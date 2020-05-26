Jeffrey Will Hall
Died May 24, 2020
Jeffrey Will "Jeff" Hall, age 44, of Gillsville, died Sunday, May 24. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.