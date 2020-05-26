Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family

Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family

Jeffrey Will Hall

Died May 24, 2020

Jeffrey Will "Jeff" Hall, age 44, of Gillsville, died Sunday, May 24. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store