Obituary Condolences Flowers Surrounded by those she loved in her daughter's home, Jenny Hartley Smith, made her journey into her heavenly home on May 9, 2019. She was greeted at the front door by more family- her husband, Mahlon Smith, her parents, Clarence and Lottie Hartley, her brother and sisters, Edwards Hartley, Kate Reed, and Maggie Carpenter, and a cousin who was more like a sister, Winona McDonald.



Jenny, affectionately known as "Nanny" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was born June 27, 1933, to Clarence and Lottie Hartley. After her birth in Hoschton, Ga., Jenny grew up on her parents' poultry farm in Oakwood where she learned how to collect eggs from the chickens, cut out biscuits, and was feverishly loved as "the baby" of the family. She grew up in a home and a time where dipping water from the well and burning oil lamps were commonplace.



After graduation from Oakwood High School, Jenny set out to make her mark on the world in the post-WWII era and spent a year studying at the Perry Business School in Gainesville to learn the craft and art of being a secretary. Then she made the move to the big city – she and her best friend Virginia spent a year at the Churches Homes for Girls in Atlanta, while working at Liberty Mutual. It was Virginia who would introduce Jenny to her future husband and the love of her life, Mahlon Smith at Zion Hill Baptist Church.



Upon Mahlon's return from Korea in 1953, the two went to Preacher Bennett's house, where they were married in his living room with Mrs. Bennett being the signing witness to their marriage vows. The two began to build their life together and welcomed their first daughter, Kimberly, who was followed by Karan, just a few years later.



Mahlon and Jenny spent 25 happy years together, raising their children, working on each of their careers, and serving the Lord at Zion Hill. Jenny pursued her career as a secretary at several local places, including, Crystal Farms, Oakwood Elementary School, and Avery Label. Jenny experienced a devastating loss, when in 1977, Mahlon passed away suddenly. She continued to provide for and raise her girls as a single mother by working multiple jobs-sacrificing to make sure the girls had everything they needed.



Anyone who knew Jenny, knew of the strong love she held for her family. From taking summer trips at Loreley in Helen to buying toys for the grandkids at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Jenny enjoyed hours of laughter and good times with her family. She fed the crew delicious home-cooked meals every Sunday after church.



After retiring from Avery, Jenny continued working part-time as a ministry assistant at First Baptist Church of Flowery Branch. Following 50 years in the workforce, Jenny enjoyed many happy years playing cards with her friends, taking trips with the Love in Action Senior Group at Zion Hill, and welcoming great-grandchildren to the family.



The family she leaves behind include her two daughters and their spouses, Kim and Scott Conner, Karan and Scott Wilson; her grandchildren and their spouses, Drew and Mandy Conner, Vince and Erin Conner, Nathan and Samantha Wilson, Kaylyn and Justin Page; her great-grandchildren, Avery and Archer Conner, Olivia and Owen Conner, Brooklyn Page, and soon-to-arrive Eden Rose Wilson; numerous nieces and nephews; and special caregiver Donna Holcomb.



Funeral services will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 2 in the afternoon, with Rev. Scott Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, May 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Memorial Park Rd.



