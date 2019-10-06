Home

Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA
More Obituaries for Jerald Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald B. "Jerry" Head


1942 - 2019
Jerald B. "Jerry" Head Obituary
Jerald B. "Jerry" Head, age 77, of Dahlonega, formally of Buford, died Friday, October 4. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ruth Head. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Shirley Anglin Head, Dahlonega; daughter, Susan Gail Mase, Dahlonega; sons, Steven Jerald (Jana) Head, Buford, Kevin Byce Head, Dahlonega; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Head Kilgore, Flowery Branch; brother-in-laws and sisters-in-law, Charles and Hilda Anglin, Braselton, Marvin and Ellen Anglin, Dahlonega; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce and Harvey Dalton, Demorest; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Head was born July 19, 1942 in Gainesville. He was a 1960 graduate of South Hall High School. Mr. Head retired from Kraft Foods in Decatur,, after twenty three years of service. He was a member of the Flowery Branch Lodge 212 F: A.M. where he was a Mason. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 6, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, with grandson, Larry Mase officiating. Interment to follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens with a graveside Masonic Service. They family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Flanigan Funeral Home. Arrangements have been provided by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 6, 2019
