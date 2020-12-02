Jeremy Ted Shelton, age 49, of Oakwood, GA passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He is survived by his children, Hanna and John Smith, LaGrange, GA, Shelby Shelton, Oklahoma, Jordan Shelton, LaGrange, GA; father and mother, Ted Patricia Shelton, Oakwood; brother, Jesse Shelton, Oakwook; six grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mr. Shelton was born on February 6, 1971 in Lawrenceville, GA. He received his education at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, GA. Mr. Shelton had worked with Ronnie's Paint and Body Shop as a mechanic and detailer. No formal service is planned.
